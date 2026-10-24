The technical committee for referees at the Spanish Football Federation has selected Juan Martínez Munuera to officiate the Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, tomorrow, Sunday, in the tenth round of La Liga.

The appointment lands amid a charged atmosphere both on and off the pitch, following the refereeing controversy of recent rounds.

Javier Iglesias Villanueva will assist Munuera from the video assistant referee room.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", this will be the fifth Clásico of 44-year-old Munuera's career, which has spanned 14 seasons in the Spanish top flight.

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History favours Real Madrid. They won three of the four matches he has refereed between the pair, triumphing 3-1 in La Liga in 2020, 4-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final in 2023, and 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final in 2024.

Barcelona's one success came in 2022, a 4-0 league win.

Munuera has already taken charge of one match apiece for Barcelona and Real Madrid this season.

He oversaw the Catalans at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán against Sevilla, a game Barcelona won 3-1, and he handled Real Madrid's clash with Málaga at the Santiago Bernabéu, settled 4-0 by the hosts.

Across his career, the Alicante official has taken charge of Real Madrid 46 times, with the Madrid side posting 30 wins, 9 draws and 7 defeats.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have played 40 matches under him: 27 wins, 6 draws and 7 defeats.

Video technology

The man on the video assistant referee technology for the Clásico will be Javier Iglesias Villanueva, aged 43.

A native of Eume, Iglesias has belonged to the VAR specialist team since the 2024-2025 season.

His name drew criticism from Real Madrid back in February 2025. Working in the VAR room for the match between Espanyol and Real Madrid, he declined to send referee Munuera Ruiz to the monitor for a possible red card on Carlos Romero, after the defender's challenge from behind on Kylian Mbappé.



