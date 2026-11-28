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Spanish outlet Defensa Central has hit out at Brahim Diaz after Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alaves. The Moroccan produced a lacklustre first-half display in a game he had been counting on to prove he deserved a bigger role in coach Jose Mourinho's plans, but he did not do enough to convince the coaching staff to keep him on the pitch.

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The newspaper reported that Mourinho handed Brahim Diaz a start in the front three alongside Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, leaving Yan Diomande on the bench. Diaz didn't repay that faith. He offered little of the attacking threat expected of him, and Mourinho took him off at the start of the second half.

According to the outlet, Diaz played 45 minutes without a single shot on target, despite operating in an advanced role in Real Madrid's front line. He completed just two of his four dribbles, a 50% success rate, and none of his individual efforts turned into genuine chances against Alaves.

His wider numbers made for grim reading too. He touched the ball 37 times, lost possession on 8 occasions and recorded two poor touches. He carried the ball forward a total of 46.5 metres across 5 attempts and won one foul.

Those statistics, the paper argued, pointed to a performance lacking the consistency and effectiveness required of a player in Real Madrid's attack.

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Defensa Central singled out his lack of presence in front of goal as the biggest flaw. Diaz couldn't turn his movement and dribbling into an attacking threat, and he failed to make use of playing alongside Mbappe and Vinicius to create chances or get into the box in any meaningful way. Those two successful dribbles were the highlight of his first half.

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Taking Diaz off at half-time was a clear sign Mourinho wasn't happy with his contribution. He sent on Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande for the Moroccan and Aurelien Tchouameni, trying to spark a Real Madrid attack that trailed 1-0 at the break.

The outlet's verdict was blunt: a missed opportunity to strengthen his place in Mourinho's line-up. What he showed wasn't enough to justify a bigger role in the Real Madrid attack, it insisted, especially given the fierce competition for the forward positions.

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Diaz left the Alaves game without making any real attacking mark, just when he needed to seize on his coach's faith and prove he could earn a regular starting place.