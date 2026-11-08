Napoli handed Inter Milan a precious gift on Matchweek 11, held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Lazio. The result ended Gennaro Gattuso's winning run and gave their title rivals the chance to close the gap.

Davide Frattesi put Lazio ahead in the 28th minute. Alfonso Pedraza levelled for Napoli at the start of the second half, and the two sides shared the points.

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Lazio moved on to 29 points, staying top of the table and keeping their unbeaten record intact, though they dropped two points after six straight wins. Inter, on 25 points with a game in hand, can cut the gap to a single point if they beat Como today.

Lazio's stumble aside, the round delivered a historic achievement for the two giants of the Italian capital. Opta revealed that, for the first time in the history of the Italian league, two teams from the same city, Roma and Lazio, have stayed unbeaten through the first 11 matches of a single season.

Both capital clubs are enjoying an exceptional start to the 2026-2027 season under Gattuso and Gasperini.

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