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Barcelona have been dealt a potential blow after their 3-2 win over Villarreal, with former Spanish referee Eduardo Iturralde González revealing the sanction he expects Fermín López to face following his straight red card.

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Iturralde expects the midfielder to be banned for two matches. If the sanction matches his assessment, he would miss the games against Deportivo La Coruña and Atlético Madrid at a key stage of the season.

Speaking on Cadena SER radio, the former Spanish top-flight referee, who officiated in the competition from 1995 to 2012, said Fermín faces a two-match ban for protesting at the officials during the Villarreal game.

Referee Hernández Hernández sent the Barcelona player off in the 74th minute. Fermín had loudly protested to the fourth official, approaching him and repeating a remark more than once, before leaving the pitch and heading for the dressing room.

According to the referee's report, Fermín got up from the bench, approached the fourth official protesting loudly and repeated the phrase "Don't mess with me" several times. He also left the field before the referee showed him the red card, details that could shape the sanction he's expected to receive.

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Nor did the row end with the dismissal. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick criticised the refereeing decisions after the match, saying: "With this referee, it is always the same. If that is the case, we just have to play better to win, as we did in the second half."

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Iturralde also insisted Villarreal deserved a penalty in stoppage time, in the 91st or 92nd minute, when Gerard Martín struck an opposing player in the face with his arm and stopped him continuing play. In his view, the incident warranted a spot-kick, even though VAR did not intervene.

Villarreal coach Íñigo Pérez declined to comment further on the officiating. He had voiced his objections to the referee during the match, he said, and had no wish to revisit them after the final whistle. Barcelona, meanwhile, are awaiting the official decision on Fermín López's sanction.