A game-changing deal: Real Madrid prepares for a huge move in the transfer market!

Kenan Yildiz is back on the radar of Europe's heavyweights. Real Madrid are preparing another move for the young Turkish winger in the upcoming summer transfer window, in a deal that could become one of the headline battles of the 2027 market.

According to Italian newspaper "Corriere dello Sport", Real Madrid have restored Yildiz to their list of priorities and could table an official offer in the coming months.

Back in the winter of 2025, the Spanish club enquired about his situation, when Xabi Alonso wanted him as one of his main targets. Now that interest has been reignited.

Much of Yildiz's future hinges on the sporting fortunes of Juventus, who regard the Turkey international as one of the key pillars of their project, especially after extending his contract until 2030.

Fail to reach the Champions League again, though, and the Italian side could change their thinking. Such a scenario might push the board to weigh up selling their young star in the summer of 2027, particularly if they believe they have a ready-made replacement in youngster Alajbegovic.

Real Madrid will have to dig deep. Juventus valued Yildiz at around 100 million euros at the very least nearly a year ago.

Price does not appear to be a deterrent for the Spanish club's hierarchy, who remain determined to bolster their attacking options and build a squad capable of handling a punishing fixture list.

Arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Yildiz could find himself in direct competition with Vinicius Junior for the left-wing berth, a role Real Madrid see as central to their attack in the years ahead.

Madrid will not have the chase to themselves, mind. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also tracking the 21-year-old.

The English club want to strengthen their left flank, while Bayern know Yildiz well from his days in the club's academy.