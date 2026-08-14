Real Madrid have added another young talent to their books, snapping up a Rayo Vallecano prospect on Friday as part of their drive to stockpile promising players.

According to Alvaro Esteban, the journalist who specialises in Real Madrid news, Los Blancos have signed Pablo Bellosillo "Bello", a right-back born in 2007. He joins the Real Madrid C team.

Spanish newspaper "AS" revealed last April that Real Madrid were working to finalise the deal for Bellosillo, one of the most prominent rising talents in Rayo Vallecano's academy.

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He plays as a right-back, but his instincts are clearly attacking. "AS" described him as a right-back "with the spirit of a winger".

Last season, he featured for Rayo Vallecano B in the Spanish second division. Bellosillo caught the eye in April, coming off the bench to score in his side's 3-1 win over Intercity.

His switch to Real Madrid C marks a first step within the club's system. The team is an important stage for young players before a possible move up to Castilla and the first team, following the development path for talents within "La Fabrica".