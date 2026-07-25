Bayern Munich are preparing to open urgent talks with Harry Kane over a new deal, with the England striker's current contract set to expire in June 2027. The move is designed to head off Barcelona, who are hunting for a successor to Robert Lewandowski.

According to Sky Sports, negotiations will begin the moment Kane returns from his summer holiday. Bayern's hierarchy want the process wrapped up quickly to fend off rival offers and avoid starting the season with their striker in the final year of his contract.

Barcelona enquire about the deal

Kane landed on Barcelona's shortlist once the Catalans' pursuit of Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid grew complicated. Barca's board have enquired about the England captain's situation and explored ways to fund a move that looked increasingly attractive given how close his contract is to running down.

Kane, though, is happy where he is. Reports suggest the striker and his family are settled and enjoying life in Germany, and he remains Bayern's chief attacking weapon after plundering 61 goals last season.

An extension of one or two seasons

Bayern want to tie their number 9 down for a further one or two seasons. That outcome looks the most likely, particularly as Kane has repeatedly voiced his contentment in Bavaria and the club still see him as a cornerstone of the project.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham in August 2023 in a deal that could rise to close to £100 million with add-ons.