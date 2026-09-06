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Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

A fresh blow: Rodri accidentally injures Barcelona star and forces him off the pitch!

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
E. Garcia
Spain

During the clash at the Mestalla

Barcelona suffered a heavy blow during their clash with Valencia at the Mestalla, despite leading 2-0 through goals from Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez, after Eric Garcia was forced off before the half-hour mark. An unintentional knock to the nose ended his afternoon.

Garcia picked up the injury in a collision with Rodri. Unable to continue, he made way for Jules Kounde after a water break, a setback for a side that had controlled proceedings from the outset.

Early images suggested nothing serious, though the Spanish defender may have suffered a deviated nasal septum. He walked off accompanied by the doctor Bruna, who explained the nature of the injury to the rest of the Barcelona players.

This latest problem revives memories of Garcia's previous nose troubles. He fractured it last season and played several matches wearing a mask to protect it.

The Barcelona defender had gone down during the clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League at the start of November last season. He wore a protective mask for several weeks before recovering and returning to play normally.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
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