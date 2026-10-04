Ahmed Atif, the former Saudi Arabia national team star, has let rip at Hassan Tambakti, the current Saudi Arabia and Al Hilal defender, over his poor execution of a penalty against Qatar.

Tambakti missed from the spot in Saturday night's shoot-out against Qatar, the night Saudi Arabia booked their place in the Arabian Gulf Cup final. His effort sparked a wave of anger.

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Speaking on the "Dorrena Ghair" programme, Atif said: "Tambakti must feel a sense of responsibility towards his country's national team, because he was going to waste everyone's effort with that execution."

He added: "He should not be relied upon in such situations, because it is clear that he does not take penalty shoot-out kicks on a regular basis."

Atif went on: "I understand the miss itself, as it is something that can happen to any player in football, but executing it in this way is unacceptable. You are not Kanno, because the latter strikes it like you do, but he knows how to play it."

He concluded: "Hassan Tambakti must train better on taking penalties, because he was going to waste the effort of his teammates and the technical staff."

Saudi Arabia edged the shoot-out 3-2 to reach the Gulf Cup final, where they will meet the UAE on Tuesday evening.