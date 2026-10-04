Ahmed Atif, the former Saudi national team star, has torn into Hassan Tambakti, the current "Green" and Al-Hilal defender, over his poor penalty against Qatar.

Tambakti missed from the spot in the shootout against Qatar on the night Saudi Arabia reached the Arabian Gulf Cup final yesterday, Saturday. His execution sparked a wave of anger.

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Atif said on the "Dawrina Ghair" programme: "Tambakti must feel a sense of responsibility towards his country's national team, as he was about to waste everyone's effort because of this execution."

"He should not be relied upon in such situations, because it is clear that he does not take penalty shootout kicks on a regular basis," he added.

He went on: "I understand the miss itself, as it is something that can happen to any player in football, but execution in this manner is unacceptable. You are not Kanno, because the latter strikes it like you, but he knows how to play it."

Atif concluded: "Hassan Tambakti must train better on taking penalty kicks, because he was about to waste the effort of his teammates and the technical staff."

Saudi Arabia booked their place in the Gulf Cup final by winning the shootout 3-2. They now face the UAE on Tuesday evening.