A first step towards the dream: is Nadal closing in on succeeding Florentino Perez?

Rafael Nadal is edging closer to the boardroom at Real Madrid. The Spanish tennis legend has been handed a new role at the club, one that could one day set him on the path to the presidency and a succession of Florentino Perez. Joining the board looks like far more than an honorary nod to one of Spanish sport's greatest icons. It may be the opening chapter of a much bigger story at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid announced Nadal's nomination to the board on 4 November, with the decision set to go before the general assembly of members for ratification at its meeting on 21 November, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

None of this guarantees Nadal will be the man to follow Perez. What it does give him is a genuine chance to learn how the club runs from the inside and to build the administrative experience he lacks, all while keeping his long-term intentions firmly to himself and among his inner circle.

Few names carry more appeal for a future presidency. Nadal brings global popularity and towering sporting stature, built on 22 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals. Add his historic bond with Real Madrid and the respect he commands at home and abroad, and the club gains a huge moral and media lift.

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Nadal said his place on the board will let him understand the club's workings more deeply and play a part in running it. Real Madrid, in their statement, pointed to his competitive spirit, his commitment and his respect for opponents as key reasons behind the nomination.

Those close to the tennis legend insist he does not see this as a ceremonial seat. He wants to contribute properly and put his sporting experience to work for the club, according to "Marca".

What are the conditions required for the Real Madrid presidency?

Article 40 of Real Madrid's statutes lays down the conditions candidates for administrative posts must meet. Anyone running for president must have been a member of the club for 20 consecutive years, against 15 years for the vice-presidency and 10 years for the rest of the board.

The rules also demand a bank guarantee of no less than 15% of the expenses in the club's budget, backed by the personal assets of the board members.

Nadal has held honorary membership of Real Madrid since 2011, under number 67778. Counting his seniority from that date, he would meet the 20-year requirement in 2031.

Joining the board, though, opens a second route. The rules state that if the presidency becomes permanently vacant, the board picks one of its own members to take over, with the decision later going to the general assembly for ratification. That does not sidestep the other conditions written into the statutes.

Nadal has not hidden his admiration for the idea of leading Real Madrid, even if he has never listed it among his immediate aims. Speaking to Ana Pastor on the programme El Objetivo on La Sexta in 2024, he said: "Of course I would be happy with that, but it is not among my future plans." His words left the door ajar without ever declaring a clear intention to enter the race.

In May 2026, Nadal denied any link to reports suggesting he might back Enrique Riquelme's bid for the Real Madrid presidency. He stressed his respect for Florentino Perez and his focus on his own projects, while refusing to shut the door on anything in the future.

So the tennis legend now has a real chance to begin his administrative journey at the royal club. There is no firm sign he is preparing to succeed Perez. But his arrival on the board may well be the first step towards it, shaped by the experience he gains, his own ambitions and whether he ends up ticking every box for candidacy.