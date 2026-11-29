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Hannes Steinbach unexpectedly delivered his first big NBA performance. It still wasn't enough for a Charlotte Hornets win.

Steinbach had spent time with the Hornets' G League team, where historic performances earned him another chance with the NBA side . With Moussa Diabate out through illness, he played 17 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets and made them count.

Steinbach scored an efficient 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds, helping Charlotte fight back from a 27-point deficit against the Nets. It was his first NBA double-double.

Neither the German's contribution nor Coby White's standout display (37 points, 12-of-18 shooting, three rebounds, four assists and three steals) could end a run of six straight defeats.

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Michael Porter Jr. (16 points) led the Nets' fast start as they hit 13 of 19 shots from the field, including seven of 10 three-pointers, in the first quarter. Charlotte shot just 37 per cent in the first half and trailed 73-50 at the break.

Charlotte fought back. Christian Anderson (five points, eight assists) hit a three-pointer to cut the gap, and the Hornets entered the final quarter just eight points down. Day'ron Sharpe, who recorded an impressive double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds), initially took charge, but Charlotte refused to fold.

Naz Reid, who finished with 27 points, made a lay-up to bring the Hornets within two at 118-116 with 13 seconds left. White then spectacularly blocked Sharpe's dunk attempt and had a chance to level with three seconds remaining. He ran into a screen set by Sharpe, though, and couldn't get a shot away. The referees gave no foul, and the game was over.

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The Hornets have now lost seven straight and remain without Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schröder. Overnight into Tuesday, they face the Washington Wizards, who are also struggling and have a new head coach .