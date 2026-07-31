A final deadline from Al-Ahly: will Al-Ittihad seal the Emam Ashour deal?

Emam Ashour's move to Saudi side Al-Ittihad remains stuck. Al-Ahly are refusing to sell one of their biggest stars unless their financial terms are met in full, even after the Saudi club sweetened their offer in recent hours.

According to information obtained by "Africa Foot", Al-Ittihad have ramped up their pursuit of the Egypt international, raising the value of their bid significantly in a bid to talk Al-Ahly into a sale.

The new offer is worth 6 million dollars, plus a further two million in bonuses and variables tied to various sporting targets. That marks a clear jump on the Saudi club's opening proposal.

Al-Ahly didn't hesitate. They knocked the improved offer back the moment it landed, standing firm on their refusal to negotiate on those terms.

Al-Ahly sets out its financial demands

The Cairo club have made their stance crystal clear, telling Al-Ittihad's officials they will only consider selling Ashour for 10 million dollars in cash.

They also handed their Saudi counterparts a 48-hour deadline to meet the condition if they want the deal done before the window for negotiations shuts.

Sources told "Africa Foot" that Al-Ittihad have given their initial agreement to pay the 10 million dollars Al-Ahly want, but only on condition it comes in instalments.

The Saudi club are proposing 6 million dollars up front on signing, with the remaining four million split into two payments: the first at the start of January, the second during March.

Al-Ahly rejects payment in instalments

That arrangement got a flat no from Al-Ahly. They reaffirmed their insistence on the full fee on signing, with no instalments and no deferred payments.

Faced with that stance, one of Al-Ittihad's officials asked for an additional and final window to deliver their answer before Al-Ahly's deadline runs out.

Ashour is tied to Al-Ahly until June 2028 and stands as one of the fundamental pillars of the team's project over the coming years.

The 28-year-old midfielder keeps drawing interest from a number of clubs. Al-Ahly's management, though, look determined to keep him, and they won't sanction a departure unless an offer fully meets their financial demands, chief among them the fee in cash on completion of the transfer.