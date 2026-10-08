Former Morocco star Mehdi Benatia has emerged as a candidate to take over as sporting director of a major European club, just months after leaving Olympique de Marseille.

Benatia, the former sporting adviser and then sporting director at Marseille, walked away from his post last May at the end of a hugely turbulent season.

The former Morocco international had announced his departure in February, only to reverse his decision and see out the campaign.

He has worked as a football analyst on Canal+ ever since. Yet the former centre-back has not ruled out a new project in the game.

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Italy could offer Benatia his route back into club football, a country he knows well after playing there with Udinese, Roma and Juventus.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", citing Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, AC Milan are weighing up several candidates for their sporting management team.

Moretto explained on YouTube: "So far, no name has emerged as a leading candidate, but further interviews and contact are scheduled in the coming weeks."

He continued: "I would like to briefly highlight the career of Mehdi Benatia, the former defender and former sporting director of Marseille, who would be happy to return to work in Italy, a country he knows well."

The Moroccan is open to joining Milan should the club make contact, he added.

Milan have been looking to restructure their sporting management since the departure of Igli Tare. Owner Gerry Cardinale dismissed him at the end of May after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.