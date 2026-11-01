A dispute over a child ends in tragedy: former Egyptian player stabbed to death

A tragedy has shaken Egyptian football. Ibrahim Mansour Baghdadi, the former Al-Bank Al-Ahly footballer, lost his life after being attacked with a bladed weapon during a brawl in the city of New El-Qassasin in Ismailia Governorate. What began as a fleeting dispute outside his home ended with his death.

The "Masrawy" website reported that Ibrahim had been outside his home, spraying water on the street to cool the air and keep the dust down. A few drops scattered towards a young girl passing by, and a dispute erupted between him and her family.

It didn't stop at a war of words. The row quickly escalated, and a brawl broke out between Ibrahim and members of the girl's family before turning into a violent assault on the player.

During the brawl, Ibrahim suffered six penetrating stab wounds from a bladed weapon. He collapsed with severe injuries and later died. A dispute that started with water sprayed outside a home had ended in a tragedy no one saw coming.

The Ismailia Security Directorate received notification of the young man's death. A team of criminal investigation officers from the New El-Qassasin Police Station moved to the scene straight away, launching their inquiries and taking statements from eyewitnesses to uncover the circumstances.

Officers identified the accused and arrested him within a short time. They took the necessary legal procedures against him and notified the investigation authorities, who took charge of the inquiries to establish what sparked the brawl.

Police filed report number 5451 for the year 2026 over the incident at the El-Qassasin station. The investigation authorities continue to take the necessary legal steps to determine responsibilities and uncover the full details of a case that has left shock and grief in its wake.