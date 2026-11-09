Alisson Becker wants to stay at Liverpool beyond this season. The Brazilian goalkeeper's contract is running down, but he has made clear he's happy at Anfield and determined to keep competing at the top, even though no direct talks over a renewal have started between him and the club's hierarchy.

Speaking in remarks reported by the BBC, Alisson said he would prefer to stay, with his agent handling contact with the club's officials while his own focus stays on performing in the matches ahead.

"Yes, I want to stay," the 34-year-old explained. "My focus is on playing every match, but I am happy to continue here. It depends on various aspects and circumstances, but my wish is to stay, as my family and I are happy here."

"I am still hungry to win titles and perform well. I want to carry on playing at the highest level for as long as possible," he added, insisting he has not held direct talks over a new deal but that his agent is in contact with the club.

His words follow a spell in which questions have swirled over his future. He weighed up a move to Juventus earlier this year before choosing to stay with Liverpool, the club he joined from Roma in 2018 for 66.8 million pounds and for whom he has played 347 matches.

Sunday's win over Crystal Palace saw the Brazilian back to his best, pulling off a string of crucial saves. It capped a tough week for a side that had just lost to Arsenal and Fenerbahce.