Share Follow GOAL on Google

Abdulelah Al-Amri, defender for Al-Nassr and the Saudi national team, completed his second goalscoring tally in football stadiums, during the friendly match against South Korea in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia defeated South Korea 3-2 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha today, Friday, in their first friendly of the current international break as they prepare for the upcoming fixtures.

Abdulelah Al-Amri grabbed Saudi Arabia's third in the 59th minute, heading home a corner whipped in by Al-Hilal midfielder Nasser Al-Dawsari.

According to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, it was the 20th goal of the defender's career, counting his spells with Al-Nassr and Al-Wahda and his time with Saudi Arabia.

For his country, this made it three. He struck against Kuwait in 2021 and against Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, to go with 16 for Al-Nassr and a single goal in Al-Wahda colours.

Advertisement Advertisement

Remarkably, it was also Al-Amri's fourth of the current season, and every one has come with his head. Three arrived for his current club Al-Nassr, alongside that solitary goal for Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Al-Amri fired Saudi Arabia to their first win over South Korea in 21 years. You have to go back to 2005, when they won home and away by 2-0 and 1-0 in qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

Six matches had followed, and Saudi Arabia won none of them. South Korea took two, four were drawn, and then came today's result.

Advertisement

This was the 19th meeting between Saudi Arabia and South Korea across friendly and official fixtures, dating back to their first encounter in 1980.

Across those 19 matches, Saudi Arabia have claimed 6 wins to South Korea's 6, with the other 7 ending level.

Advertisement

In friendlies, the two sides have now played seven times since 1980. South Korea came out on top twice and three matches finished all square, with today's victory the second for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's most memorable win over South Korea came in the semi-final of the 2000 AFC Asian Cup, where Talal Al-Meshal scored both goals in a 2-1 triumph.

Advertisement

Their last official meeting was the round of 16 at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. It finished 1-1 in normal time before South Korea went through to the quarter-final on penalties.

More action awaits in Doha. Saudi Arabia will play another friendly in their current camp after South Korea, facing Uzbekistan next Tuesday.