A decisive meeting with Deco puts a Barcelona player out of the Camp Nou

Barcelona sporting director Deco has met with the agent of Roony Bardghji to discuss the future of the Swedish winger, in a move that confirms his departure from the club is imminent during the current transfer window.

The newspaper "Sport" reported that Deco met with Kristian Emil, the player's agent, at the Joan Gamper training complex. Emil was spotted inside the club's facilities before leaving, days after journalist Fabrizio Romano had revealed the club's decision not to keep the player.

That call comes despite praise from the coaching staff for what Bardghji has offered whenever handed a chance. He has made good use of his minutes and shown he can compete at the highest level. But with Lamine Yamal an indispensable starter on the wing in Hansi Flick's line-up, his hopes of regular playing time have all but vanished.

Sources inside the club insist the player never complained throughout the past period. He committed to his work in training and accepted his role without fuss, and the management have hugely appreciated that.

Barcelona are now working to find a new destination that would give him more minutes and help him keep developing, with several clubs having enquired about his situation in recent months.

The club intend to include a sell-on percentage in any future deal, confident the Sweden international's value will climb in the coming years.

All of this fits the transfer policy Deco is driving alongside new head of scouting Joao Amaral: sign young talents before they break through for low fees, develop them, then turn a profit by selling them on. That is exactly what happened with Bardghji, who arrived for around 2.5 million euros after fending off competition from major European clubs, before breaking into the first team and boosting his market value.