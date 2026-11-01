Lisandro Martinez is back on Barcelona's radar. The Manchester United defender has caught the Catalans' eye as they look to strengthen their backline this winter, with a run of injuries leaving Hansi Flick short of options at centre-back.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", the Argentine remains one of the names on sporting director Deco's list as a possible reinforcement. There is a catch, though. Any deal hinges on Barcelona signing him cheaply enough to fit their tight budget and the demands of financial fair play.

Laurie Whitwell, the Manchester United specialist at "The Athletic", told the newspaper that Barcelona's interest is genuine but depends entirely on landing him at the right price. That makes United's stance the decisive factor in how the talks unfold.

The injury crisis has pushed Barcelona's need for a centre-back to the top of the agenda. Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Pau Cubarsi have all broken down, forcing the signing of a new defender back into focus after Deco failed last summer to convince Flick he needed one.

Martinez, 28, is contracted to Manchester United until June 2027, with a clause to extend by a further season. His future at Old Trafford looks anything but settled, with reports pointing to a possible exit.

January could suit both sides. United would avoid letting the player drift into the final year of his deal, while Barcelona hope to exploit his contractual situation and land an internationally experienced defender without paying a fortune.

Things have not been going well for the Argentine in England. He has faced criticism over his form, and his comments about United's weak investment last summer stirred up tension.

His problems deepened when he was sent off against Chelsea, picking up two bookings within four minutes in the second half.