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Hamza Abdelkarim, Barcelona's young striker, faces an important test in his career with the Catalan side, after his chances of gaining regular playing time with the first team have become limited, despite the great bet the club is placing on his development over the coming years.

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Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona may let the Egyptian striker leave on loan this summer. The club want to find him a side where he can play regularly, having failed to give him enough room to prove himself with the first team.

Romano says Barcelona are in no rush to decide on Hamza Abdelkarim's future. He is likely to stay until the end of the current season, after which the club will reassess his situation over the summer and weigh up whether a loan suits his development best.

12 minutes reveal the reality of his appearances

Abdelkarim topped Barcelona's scoring charts in pre-season, yet his official minutes with the first team tell another story. He has featured twice in La Liga, both times off the bench, for a grand total of just 12 minutes.

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Those numbers leave the player chasing a bigger chance. Barcelona, for their part, still view him as one for the future rather than a player they want off the books.

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The Catalan club moved last September to tie down the Egyptian striker, renewing his contract, bumping up his salary and raising his release clause in anticipation of interest from Italy, Germany and England.

Como's interest has not turned into negotiations

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Italian side Como crept into the conversation around Abdelkarim's future after reports linked them with a move for him. But Romano, citing sources close to the striker, insists there are no actual talks.

Barcelona's board, he adds, have received no contact from Como over the player, and the Italian club already boast attacking options in Tasos Douvikas and Moise Kean.

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His future, then, has nothing to do with a confirmed switch to Como. It hinges on a decision Barcelona will make in the summer: keep him in the first-team ranks or loan him out so he gets the minutes he needs at this stage of his career.