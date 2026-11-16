Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

A decision looms: Barcelona redraws Hamza Abdelkarim's future

Follow GOAL on Google

Hamza Abdelkarim, Barcelona's young striker, faces an important test in his career with the Catalan side, after his chances of gaining regular playing time with the first team have become limited, despite the great bet the club is placing on his development over the coming years.

Advertisement

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona may let the Egyptian striker leave on loan this summer. The club want to find him a side where he can play regularly, having failed to give him enough room to prove himself with the first team.

Romano says Barcelona are in no rush to decide on Hamza Abdelkarim's future. He is likely to stay until the end of the current season, after which the club will reassess his situation over the summer and weigh up whether a loan suits his development best.

12 minutes reveal the reality of his appearances

Abdelkarim topped Barcelona's scoring charts in pre-season, yet his official minutes with the first team tell another story. He has featured twice in La Liga, both times off the bench, for a grand total of just 12 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Those numbers leave the player chasing a bigger chance. Barcelona, for their part, still view him as one for the future rather than a player they want off the books.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches

  • Athletic BilbaoEspanyol

    Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol

    ExpressVPN
  • Deportivo AlavesDeportivo de A Coruna

    Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna

    ExpressVPN
  • Rayo VallecanoValencia

    Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia

    ExpressVPN
  • SevillaReal Betis

    Sevilla vs Real Betis

    ExpressVPN
  • Real MadridCelta Vigo

    Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

    ExpressVPN
  • BarcelonaVillarreal

    Barcelona vs Villarreal

    ExpressVPN
  • Racing SantanderReal Sociedad

    Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad

    ExpressVPN
  • OsasunaMalaga

    Osasuna vs Malaga

    ExpressVPN
  • GetafeAtletico Madrid

    Getafe vs Atletico Madrid

    ExpressVPN
  • LevanteElche

    Levante vs Elche

    ExpressVPN

The Catalan club moved last September to tie down the Egyptian striker, renewing his contract, bumping up his salary and raising his release clause in anticipation of interest from Italy, Germany and England.

Como's interest has not turned into negotiations

Advertisement

Italian side Como crept into the conversation around Abdelkarim's future after reports linked them with a move for him. But Romano, citing sources close to the striker, insists there are no actual talks.

Barcelona's board, he adds, have received no contact from Como over the player, and the Italian club already boast attacking options in Tasos Douvikas and Moise Kean.

Advertisement

His future, then, has nothing to do with a confirmed switch to Como. It hinges on a decision Barcelona will make in the summer: keep him in the first-team ranks or loan him out so he gets the minutes he needs at this stage of his career.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

View Author Profile