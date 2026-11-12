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Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, has announced the renewal of coach Lionel Scaloni's contract until 2030.

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The newspaper AS report that Scaloni, whose contract was due to expire next December, will remain head coach of Argentina until the 2030 World Cup.

Every forecast had initially pointed to Scaloni walking away once Lionel Messi and Di Maria retired from international football. Instead, he will lead Argentina into a new era.

Messi's definitive absence leaves the national team facing something completely unprecedented. Keeping Scaloni on the bench is their bid to extend the most glorious era in Argentine football history.

Scaloni took over on a temporary basis after Jorge Sampaoli's sacking in 2018. With no reliable alternatives and a run of positive results behind him, the federation made the job his permanently. What followed is now history.

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The president of the Argentine Football Association said: "It is an exceptional and extremely important day for the Argentine Association. We officially announce the renewal of Lionel Scaloni's contract and that of his coaching staff for the period extending to 2030."

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He added: "Above all, we are talking about 8 years, plus another 4 years. Scaloni will become the coach with the most participations in World Cup tournaments. Bilardo led the national team in two editions, and Menotti in two editions, while Scaloni will lead the national team in 3 editions."

He continued: "It represents a unified project. We have great ambitions, while being aware that we are coming out of a somewhat unusual period, because we have become accustomed to achieving victories. We must continue developing the young players and defending this project in the best possible way."

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His honours at the helm speak for themselves: the 2021 Copa America against Brazil, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against France, then the 2024 Copa America against Colombia.

No coach has done more, with Scaloni surpassing historic figures such as Menotti and Bilardo. The challenge now is a daunting one: sustaining the exceptional level Argentina have reached over the past eight years.

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Scaloni said after the last World Cup final, the 2026 edition: "It will not be easy to repeat an achievement like this. People felt that this national team represented them, and that is something that stirs fear. Fear in its positive sense."

Turning that fear into reassurance for the Argentine people is his task from here.