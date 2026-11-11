A deal from the Xavi era: Barcelona awaits a January reward

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Barcelona is monitoring the developments in the moves of several English clubs in the transfer market, hoping to secure a significant financial return from the sale of one of its former players, who left the club around two years ago but may return to the spotlight in the January mercato.

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Vitor Roque never cracked it at the Camp Nou, and now his old club stand to profit from his departure. Barcelona inserted a sell-on clause when they let the Brazilian striker go, and the board are watching the market closely in the hope of cashing in. Roque had arrived in 2023 under Xavi Hernandez for 30 million euros. Appearances proved scarce, so the club loaned him to Betis once Flick took charge, then offloaded him permanently to Palmeiras.

Manchester United have joined the list of clubs chasing the Palmeiras striker, according to a report from British website TEAMtalk and relayed by the Spanish newspaper Sport. Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham are tracking him too. All four are working to reach the striker's entourage and establish the terms needed to complete a potential deal in the January window.

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Andre Cury, the player's agent, has confirmed Everton's interest in his client. He also flagged interest from multiple European clubs without naming the others involved.

Barcelona await 10 million euros

Palmeiras will not surrender one of their brightest talents cheaply. The 21-year-old is tied to the Brazilian club until December 2029, and the board have set 50 million euros as the minimum figure to even open talks over his exit.

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That valuation matters a great deal in Catalonia. When Barcelona sold the player to Palmeiras, they kept the right to a percentage of any later transfer. The Catalan club completed the deal for 25.5 million euros plus add-ons, with a clause handing them 20% of any future sale that exceeds 41 million euros.

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On those terms, a 50 million euro move for Vitor Roque would earn Barcelona 10 million euros. That windfall could help recover part of what they spent to sign the striker in the first place, despite the flop of his spell with the first team at the Camp Nou.

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, is following the interest around the player with keen attention. He was among the loudest voices pushing for Roque's signing before the spell ended so abruptly.

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Back in Brazil, Roque has rediscovered some of his spark at Palmeiras. No confirmed official offer has landed yet. January still looms as the window for the interested clubs to act, should one of them meet the asking price.

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