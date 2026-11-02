A cry of anger after Real Madrid's penalty: VAR has become tainted

Real Madrid's penalty against Racing is still causing a storm. Los Blancos ran out 3-0 winners in matchday 11 of La Liga, but the spot-kick that helped them on their way has refused to go away.
On-field referee Munera Montero pointed to the spot after Kylian Mbappé went down following minor contact and a tangle with Racing's Iván Martín.
The newspaper Sport carried the verdict of analysis duo Raúl Varela and Matías Prats, delivered on the programme La Tribu on Radio Marca.
Varela did not hold back: "Munera Montero invented a penalty after Mbappé's theatrical fall."
He went on: "The referee finished signing autographs in the car park at the El Sardinero stadium. All of this is happening in order to grab the spotlight."
Matías Prats, meanwhile, erupted at Spanish refereeing, insisting the video technology has become tainted.
"What a disaster," he said. "Spanish refereeing is the worst in Europe. The video technology has clearly become tainted. What could be more obvious than awarding an incorrect penalty?"
Praise followed for one coach. "I really liked the stance of the Athletic Bilbao coach when he admitted that the referee made a mistake in favour of his team," he pointed out.
Mourinho got no such credit. "But Mourinho is Mourinho, and he will remain so until the end," Prats noted. "He said he would admit it if the referees made any decision in his favour, but yesterday he wasted a big opportunity to do so."
On the Mbappé penalty itself, Matías Prats was damning: "Awarding this penalty is proof that the referee is very bad."