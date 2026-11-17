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An Atletico Madrid star is now very close to missing the La Liga clash with Barcelona, scheduled for 2 December.

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Ademola Lookman is a serious doubt for Atletico Madrid's clash with Barcelona on 2 December, Marca reports.

Lookman picked up an injury on Nigeria duty last Friday, and Atletico Madrid had been waiting for him to arrive in Madrid to confirm that the slight knee sprain diagnosed by the Nigerian federation wasn't serious. The club's medical staff then ran further tests. They revealed a more serious injury, albeit one of moderate severity.

That leaves him an extremely tight timeframe to recover and return against the league leaders.

Justified concern

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Worry had spread through Atletico Madrid ever since the winger was forced off with an injury to his left knee during Nigeria's match against Tanzania last Friday. Those fears proved justified.

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The club needed to confirm the injury wasn't serious, so they tried to speed up his return to Spain. That proved difficult. Lookman finally arrived at the El Cerro training ground shortly after 1pm on Tuesday and underwent tests to determine the exact extent of the damage.

Lookman to miss at least three matches

After the examination, Atletico Madrid confirmed with regret that the injury is more serious than first thought. His recovery period now depends on how his condition progresses.

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He'll definitely miss Sunday's match against Getafe and Tuesday's Champions League game against Viking. It also looks highly unlikely that he'll be fit for the clash with Elche on Saturday 28 November.

Even the Barcelona match on Wednesday 2 December isn't guaranteed, although that's now Lookman's main target.

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A different scenario for Lookman

This international break was supposed to be a golden opportunity for Lookman to rediscover his form after some extremely difficult weeks at Atletico Madrid. The Nigerian had lost his place in the starting line-up and didn't even come off the bench against Barcelona, a clear message from coach Diego Simeone that he isn't at his best.

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Simeone admitted as much. Lookman was keen to join up with his national team, hoping to regain his confidence and start scoring again. So far, he's come away with nothing but more worries and an injury.

He was looking to recover his sparkle and confidence when another cruel blow landed: a sudden injury while playing for Nigeria against Tanzania in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Atletico Madrid forward felt sudden pain and had to leave the pitch before half-time, alarming Nigeria's technical staff and Atletico Madrid supporters alike.