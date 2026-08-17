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Al-Ahly-FC-vs-Zamalek-SC-Final-NBE-Egyptian-Super-Cup-2025AFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

A crisis early before the start of the Egyptian league

Zamalek SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria
Zamalek SC
Al Ittihad Alexandria
Premier League
Al Ahly SC vs ENPPI
Al Ahly SC
ENPPI
Egypt

A difficult situation

Media figure Ahmed Shobeir has warned of a possible crisis at Cairo International Stadium as the Egyptian Premier League gets under way, with more and more clubs set to play their matches at the venue during the new 2026-2027 season.

Speaking on his radio programme on ON Sport FM, Shobeir explained that the original plan limited the ground to hosting only Al-Ahly, Zamalek and ZED. Then Al-Bank Al-Ahly and Modern Sport joined the list. That pushes up the rate of use and piles pressure on the surface.

The company responsible for preparing the pitch has asked for the opening rounds to be played elsewhere, wanting extra time before the ground opens to the clubs at the start of September. The Egypt national team's camp is approaching, and the technical staff need to train on the main pitch.

Some clubs, Shobeir added, still owe unpaid financial dues. If the situation drags on, he warned, it could force sudden decisions, including relocating or postponing matches at the start of the competition.

He called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports to step in and regulate the use of Cairo Stadium by restricting matches to just three clubs, while obliging them to pay part of the dues in advance to avoid any confusion at the start of the season.

Premier League
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Al Ittihad Alexandria crest
Al Ittihad Alexandria
ALI
Premier League
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
ENPPI crest
ENPPI
ENP

Egyptian League competitions begin on 21 August. Everyone now awaits a decision from the relevant authorities on whether Cairo Stadium and its pitch will be ready for the clubs scheduled to appear there.

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