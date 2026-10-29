The manner of Cristiano Ronaldo's crowning as the greatest Ballon d'Or winner of all time has stirred up plenty of controversy over the past few hours.

France Football announced on Wednesday that the Al-Nassr captain had landed the "BOAT" award as the best player in the history of the Ballon d'Or winners, recognising his 2008 triumph with Manchester United.

Ronaldo edged out his old rival Lionel Messi in the vote. The Argentine finished second for the Ballon d'Or he won in 2012 while at Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" confirmed, citing France Football, that the voting system let people cast their votes more than once at a cost of one euro per vote.

Under that system, 5,009 people voted more than once. A further 4,665 voted between two and four times, 44 people voted from 10 to 26 times, and 300 people voted from five to nine times.

France Football raked in a huge sum from all those votes as fans paid to crown their favourite stars with the award for the best Ballon d'Or of all time.

The method ignited the row, especially among Messi's fans, who reckon he was the more deserving winner for his 2012 campaign of 91 goals.

Messi remains the most decorated winner of them all, having lifted the Ballon d'Or eight times to Ronaldo's five.