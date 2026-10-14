A comeback like no other: Real Madrid achieve another miraculous record in the Champions League

Real Madrid pulled off a historic and unprecedented comeback in the Champions League, turning a 3-1 deficit against Roma into a thrilling 4-3 win after an extraordinary revival in the closing minutes.

Three goals in quick succession did it. Carlos Espi struck on 82:04, Endrick followed on 84:40 and Antonio Rudiger completed the job on 89:47, flipping a two-goal deficit into a one-goal lead.

A statistic published by MisterChip put the whole turnaround at 7 minutes and 43 seconds, the fastest away comeback in Champions League history.

The Spanish giants broke a record that belonged to Liverpool, who took 12 minutes and 48 seconds to overturn their deficit against Villarreal when the two teams met on 3 May 2022.

Another historic entry goes into Real Madrid's European record, a match heading for defeat turned into a thrilling victory in the decisive moments. Two rounds played, full marks.