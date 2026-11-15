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Atlético Madrid received worrying news during the international break, after their defender Marc Pubill was forced to leave the Spain national team's match against England, following pain in his ankle after a collision with his teammate, goalkeeper Unai Simón, in the encounter that brought them together in the final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Pubill couldn't finish the match. Felled by the collision, he called for the medical staff with clear signs of pain, and head coach Luis de la Fuente decided to substitute him in the 20th minute, bringing on Tottenham defender Pedro Porro in his place.

Collision with Unai Simón ends Pubill's involvement

The injury came as he tried to deal with a ball from a corner. Unai Simón charged out to clear it but landed on top of Pubill, who stayed down, hurt by the blow to his ankle.

Treatment got the Atlético Madrid defender back on his feet, but the pain wouldn't let him continue. De la Fuente had to make an early change that wasn't in his plans before kick-off, handing Pedro Porro his chance.

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Concern followed the player off the pitch, yet he walked away unaided, a relatively reassuring sign given he showed no signs of severe pain as he headed to the substitutes' bench. None of that settles the nature of the injury, nor does it rule out a muscular or joint problem that could keep him out.

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Atlético Madrid now await the results of the medical examinations to determine the extent of the injury, after the player chose not to risk finishing the match. Club competitions resume soon, with an important clash against Barcelona on the horizon.

Barcelona clash

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Inside Atlético Madrid, Pubill's condition is drawing particular attention ahead of the anticipated meeting with Barcelona on Wednesday 2 December, at the Spotify Camp Nou. The fixture, brought forward from the 23rd round of the Spanish league, was rescheduled because both teams feature in the Spanish Super Cup.

Timing matters for the Madrid side. They need a full squad before a run of domestic and continental clashes in the coming period, which makes Pubill's situation a real concern for the technical staff led by Diego Simeone.

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De la Fuente had picked Pubill to fill the right-back slot against England before the injury forced an early substitution. The player's hopes of featuring in the upcoming matches now hinge on the medical assessment over the following hours.

How long the Spanish defender will be out remains unclear, as does whether the injury will dent his readiness for the Barcelona clash. The examinations will determine the extent of the damage he suffered after his collision with Unai Simón.