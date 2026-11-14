A Catalan club spoils Raul's debut with Real Oviedo

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Two goals in the blink of an eye, and two gifts from the Real Oviedo defence, handed Girona a victory that restored their vitality and, at the same time, spoiled Raul Gonzalez's debut as Oviedo manager.

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Two goals in the blink of an eye, both gifts from Real Oviedo's defence, handed Girona a win that restored their vitality. They also spoiled Raul Gonzalez's first appearance as Oviedo's coach.

The newspaper AS reviewed the key moments of the match. Girona wanted to welcome Raul by denying his side the ball, using their holding duo of Izan and Beltran to control the tempo under the leadership of Quique Alvarez.

Real Oviedo found no option in front of them other than to drop back and try to catch their breath by winning the ball. Those attempts came rarely.

Raul was extremely active on the touchline, directing his players and trying to make the necessary adjustments. Yet the first half left one clear impression: Girona were the more comfortable side, spending most of it in the opponent's half.

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For all the Catalan side's control, the chances were shared across the opening period.

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Dominguez threatened with a header that flew past the post. Jimenez then had a clear chance but squandered it with a shot that would have been easier to put in the net.

Real Oviedo looked to hurt their Catalan opponents from set pieces, while Girona relied on the bursts of Carles Perez and Unai.

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Girona's most dangerous moment also came from a set piece. Carlos Perez's left-footed shot struck the crossbar after a tangle inside the penalty area.

Before the break, Estanis and Chaira tried to threaten Girona's goal on two occasions, but neither attempt troubled Gazzaniga.

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The second half opened in Real Oviedo's favour. They finished off a wonderful, well-organised attack that began with Joti, continued through Jimenez and was sharpened by Chaira, before Reina put his stamp on it with a magnificent header arriving from behind.

That opener for 1-0 gave Real Oviedo's players a greater measure of calm. They could have extended the lead quickly, but Gazzaniga denied Esfan after a wonderful move started by Estanis.

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Having failed to stretch the gap, Real Oviedo then made a bigger mistake. Two unfortunate incidents inside their own box arrived in quick succession.

In the 60th minute, Oviedo's defenders could only watch as Abel shook goalkeeper Aaron's net, unable to stop him.

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Three minutes later, in the 63rd, Bishor seized another gift in the form of a rebounding ball to add Girona's second.

A two-goal lead for Real Oviedo had turned into a 1-2 deficit. Raul's side were in an extremely difficult position.

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Raul demanded a strong reaction, throwing on attacking changes, and Oviedo pushed forward without hesitation. Their drive was fuelled by enthusiasm and fighting spirit more than by football solutions.

Yacoubo and Morales tried to test Gazzaniga, but Girona's goalkeeper stood firm. He led his side to the win at the Tartiere and, in the process, spoiled Raul's first appearance.