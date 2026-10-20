What looked like bad news in Madrid has suddenly turned into a tactical opportunity that could change the face of the Clasico. Losing Vinicius Junior for the Camp Nou showdown looked like a painful blow. Yet it might be the very thing that finally gives Real Madrid what they have lacked for years: a creative and balanced midfield.

On the famous programme "El Larguero" on Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", former stars agreed that the Brazilian's absence will force Xabi Alonso to abandon defensive calculations and open the door to a dream trio led by the Turk Arda Guler.

One big question hangs over Valdebebas this week: will Endrick start at Camp Nou?

The young forward was the best player in the Roma match and put in a good performance against Sevilla, but analysts see him as a risky option in a match of this magnitude. Former Real Madrid player Alvaro Benito said: "In the last match his lack of involvement was clear and that is natural, but he would be the ideal attacking option."

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Benito leans towards a safer solution, which is to field Arda Guler or even Fede Valverde on the right wing, rather than gambling on Endrick.

The only consensus: Guler must start

Despite all the disagreements, everyone agreed on one point: Arda Guler must start at Camp Nou.

Former Real Madrid defender Rafa Alkorta says: "It is hard not to start him," and Alkorta backs a midfield trio of Guler, Bellingham and Tchouameni.

He added: "In the second half his level dropped a little, because playing in this position requires a lot of physical strength, and he has to start managing his energy. It is not just about going forward, the young Turkish player must be supported when he plays near the holding role."

Kiko Narvaez, the former Atletico striker, agrees. He believes that "he must be given support because he actually makes the difference with the ball."

How does Vinicius's absence change everything?

Here comes the most important analysis revealed by Alvaro Benito, which explains the headline "it affects everything". As he put it: "Vinicius's failure to track back in defence is an extremely important factor in the selection of players."

He continued: "To provide cover on the wings, we need Fede and Tchouameni in midfield, but with a player who tracks back in defence, we can do without a player with less attacking ability."

In other words, the absence of Vinicius, who does not defend, lets Alonso play a more creative midfield including Guler. The new winger will carry out the defensive duty the Brazilian never performed, and this subtle difference determines everything.

Valverde: the full-back who does not want to be a full-back

Fede Valverde, who has long been reluctant to play as a right-back, looks set to be forced into the role for the Clasico after again outshining Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries against Sevilla.

Alkorta commented: "I find it hard to believe that Alonso thinks he is a better full-back than Trent or Dumfries. He is a complete and outstanding right-sided midfielder, but I am certain he would not want to leave him out."

Kiko, meanwhile, believes that if Valverde wanted to play as a full-back for the next five years, he would be the best right-back in the world alongside Hakimi.

Barcelona between the hell of Paris and the Clasico

Barcelona, on the other side, will arrive at the Clasico after a gruelling battle against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Jose Mari Bakero, the former Barcelona star, says: "If the team suffers a crushing 4-0 defeat in Paris, the Clasico will be extremely difficult. These are two important matches in which Barcelona have to prove their true level."

There is good news for the Catalans. Raphinha returned strongly against Betis, and Lamine Yamal is at the peak of his level. But as analyst Raul Ruiz concludes: "The defence is the most fragile."



