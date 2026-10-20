What looked like bad news in Madrid has suddenly turned into a tactical opportunity that could change the face of the Clasico. Vinicius Junior misses the Camp Nou clash, and the blow that seemed so painful might be the very thing that hands Real Madrid what they have lacked for years: a creative, balanced midfield.

On the famous "El Larguero" programme on Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", former stars agreed that the Brazilian's absence will force Jose Mourinho to abandon defensive calculations and open the door to a dream trio led by Turkey's Arda Guler.

One big question dominated the week at Valdebebas: will Endrick start at Camp Nou?

The young forward was the best player in the Roma match and put in a good performance against Sevilla, but analysts see him as a risky option in a match of this magnitude. Alvaro Benito, the former Real Madrid player, said: "In the last match his lack of involvement was clear, which is natural, but he would be the ideal attacking option."

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Benito leans towards a safer solution, namely playing Arda Guler or even Fede Valverde on the right wing, rather than gambling on Endrick.

The only consensus: Guler must start

Everyone agreed on one point despite all the disagreements: Arda Guler must start at Camp Nou.

Rafa Alkorta, the former Real Madrid defender, says: "It is hard not to start him", and Alkorta backs a midfield trio made up of Guler, Bellingham and Tchouameni.

He added: "In the second half his level dropped a little, because playing in this position requires great physical strength, and he needs to start managing his energy. It is not just about going forward, you also have to support the young Turkish player when he plays close to the pivot."

That tallies with Kiko Narvaez, the former Atletico striker, who believes "support must be given to him because he genuinely makes the difference with the ball."

How does Vinicius's absence change everything?

This is where Alvaro Benito offered his most important analysis, the one that explains the headline "it affects everything". He put it like this: "Vinicius's failure to track back in defence is a crucial factor in choosing the players."

He continued: "To provide cover on the wings, we need Fede and Tchouameni in the middle, but with a player who tracks back, we can do without a player with less attacking ability."

Put simply, Vinicius does not defend. His absence lets the coach field a more creative midfield including Guler, because the new winger will carry out the defensive duty the Brazilian was not performing. That subtle difference determines everything.

Valverde: the full-back who does not want to be a full-back

Fede Valverde, meanwhile, has long resisted playing as a right-back, yet the Clasico looks set to force him there once again after he got the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries against Sevilla.

Alkorta commented: "I find it hard to believe that Mourinho thinks he is a better full-back than Trent or Dumfries. He is a complete and outstanding right-sided midfielder, but I am sure he will not want to leave him out."

Kiko sees it differently. If Valverde wanted to play as a full-back for the next five years, he believes the Uruguayan would be the best right-back in the world alongside Hakimi.

Barcelona between the hell of Paris and the Clasico

Barcelona arrive at the Clasico off the back of a gruelling battle against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Jose Mari Bakero, the former Barcelona star, says: "If the team suffers a crushing 4-0 defeat in Paris, the Clasico will be very difficult. These are two important matches in which Barcelona must prove their true level."

There is good news for the Catalans. Raphinha came back strongly against Betis, and Lamine Yamal is at the peak of his form. But as analyst Raul Ruiz concludes: "The defence is the most fragile part."



