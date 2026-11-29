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It was not just the 2-2 draw with Arsenal that angered Manchester City, but a series of controversial refereeing decisions that stole the spotlight in the decisive minutes of the match. Three incidents put the referee and VAR in the firing line, after City's players felt they had suffered a clear injustice that denied them a valuable win in the Premier League race.

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Manchester City produced a strong performance against the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening, twice taking the lead before conceding an equaliser in the closing minutes. But what happened inside the Arsenal penalty area, along with two other incidents, left City's players and manager furious. The anger even spread to a number of former England stars, including legends who wore the shirts of rival clubs.

City started strongly, and Norway's Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 34th minute, capitalising on a superb pass from Josko Gvardiol to put his side in front.

Arsenal hit back quickly. Kai Havertz equalised in the 39th minute, but the visitors restored their lead just after the restart, in the 47th minute, when Enzo Fernandez fired home after a fine attacking move started by Ayyoub Bouaddi.

City looked set for a valuable win. Then the controversy began. In the 83rd minute, Jurrien Timber scored Arsenal's equaliser from an Eberechi Eze corner.

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City's players were furious over Gabriel's challenge on Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who took an elbow to the back of his neck while trying to deal with the ball.

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VAR reviewed the incident, but the referee let the goal stand. The focus fell on a possible handball by Timber rather than on a foul against the City goalkeeper.

Worse was to follow in stoppage time. Josko Gvardiol rose for a header that was goal-bound, only for Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres to stop the ball reaching the net with his arm.

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City's players waited for VAR to step in, but they were left disappointed. The referee refused to award a penalty despite widespread protests.

There was more. Bruno Guimaraes also pulled the hair of Jeremy Doku, who was on a yellow card, and the referee took no further action against the Arsenal player.

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Three successive incidents put the officials under enormous pressure, and revived questions about VAR's role in settling contentious calls, especially on moments that could change the outcome of big matches.

England legends round on the officials

The anger wasn't confined to the City camp. Pundits and former England stars were astonished that Gyokeres's intervention didn't produce a penalty.

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Elliot Anderson believed his side deserved to win and claimed Arsenal had been protected by the officials in certain situations. Having watched the incident again, he insisted it was completely clear and that VAR should have intervened.

Roy Keane questioned the point of VAR altogether, insisting that no sensible person would have called it wrong had the referee given City a penalty.

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Micah Richards criticised the lack of courage in the decision-making. In his view, the officials didn't want to take responsibility for awarding a penalty, especially at such a decisive moment in the match.

The most striking admission came from former Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who didn't hesitate to say City deserved a penalty.

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Wright said he didn't want to see his team lose, but nor did he want City to leave the match like this without getting what they were due. He'd have demanded a penalty had it been in Arsenal's favour, he added, and it should have been given.

Gary Neville called the incident "shocking". Jamie Carragher joined the criticism, saying the decision was shocking too.

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City thus found unexpected support from prominent figures historically tied to Manchester United and Liverpool, a measure of the storm the referee's decisions whipped up at the Emirates.

Maresca loses his temper and sends a message to referees

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca couldn't hide his frustration after the match, not least because his side had come so close to taking all three points against a direct title rival.

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The Italian said: "I won't say much, but it's a clear penalty and very easy to see. The referee, John Brooks, told me the arm was in a natural position, but that might be true for a goalkeeper, not for a striker."

He added: "We were not given a clear penalty. It's very difficult to talk about the refereeing today, so it's better to consider it bad luck and move on."

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Maresca also addressed Gabriel's challenge on Donnarumma. The Arsenal defender's elbow was behind the Italian goalkeeper's neck, he explained, and he called for clarification on whether players are allowed to challenge goalkeepers in that way.

For all his anger, the City coach tried to steer clear of direct escalation. His side can perform better, he insisted, and the focus should be on the technical side of the game rather than getting caught up in talk about refereeing decisions.

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He praised the way his players competed and managed the match against one of the strongest opponents around, saying the team had sent an important message about their ability to compete. What they need now is consistency.

Maresca said: "The way we competed and managed the game was impressive. It's about finding consistency, and I think we are capable of competing."

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The priority for the Manchester City project at this stage, he added, is to establish a style of play, develop the team's attacking and defensive performance and deal properly with the pressure surrounding the squad.

Both teams left the Emirates with a point each, but City came away feeling very differently. This was more than a stumble in the title race. It was a night heavy with protests and lingering questions about the refereeing, especially with several leading pundits agreeing that City deserved a penalty in the final moments.