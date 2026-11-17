Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

What Julian Nagelsmann only really achieved at the home European Championship is possible for Jürgen Klopp even on an ordinary Monday evening in November. Also: a spine-tingling moment for a Berlin boy and a winner who was almost lost amid the many standout performances.

The rivalry between neighbours gave Germany's clash with the Netherlands an edge, as did the Nations League group standings . There was more to it than football, too. But this cold Monday evening in Berlin in mid-November was a long way from the wider significance of a major tournament, especially one on home soil.

The excitement was there all the same, and not just after Germany's exhilarating 5-0 win . Before kick-off, the Olympiastadion buzzed with anticipation as the crowd sang the anthem. This Germany team can stir that feeling on an ordinary November evening. They don't need a home European Championship.

"When we came out, every single person was already happy – unless they were wearing an orange shirt. But everyone else really was on our side," Germany coach Jürgen Klopp enthused about the atmosphere in the capital after the match on ARD. He deserves much of the credit. Klopp stirs emotions and connects with people without seeming to try, perhaps because he doesn't want to force it.

Advertisement Advertisement

His predecessor Julian Nagelsmann needed the extraordinary circumstances of a home tournament to achieve something similar. During his nearly three-year tenure, tangible euphoria emerged only around Euro 2024 in Germany. The sheer scale of the event almost generated the emotion by itself. Nagelsmann and his players rode the wave, played a good tournament and thrilled people.

Related Topics

It is hard to imagine a Nations League match in mid-November having the same effect under Nagelsmann, though his technical expertise was essentially beyond question. What does Klopp have that his predecessor lacked? The answer probably lies in how they connect with people, but one difference stands out: Nagelsmann sometimes seemed to lack the humility towards the job that Klopp conveys so naturally.

Getty Images

They are at very different stages of their coaching careers. Nagelsmann sometimes seemed determined to give his team solutions for absolutely every situation, to win the game from the dugout and prove what a brilliant coach he was ( as Uli Hoeneß might say ). Klopp takes more of a back seat. He sets the direction, but trusts his players above all to find solutions on the pitch rather than doubting them.

Advertisement

For Nagelsmann, or so it sometimes seemed, the Germany job was too much like the next rung on the career ladder. From his first press conference, Klopp has given the impression that he neither needs nor wants to prove anything to anyone. He even stressed: "Jürgen Klopp has no career after the national team."

That freedom from the fear of failure shapes how Klopp works. It also makes it easier to believe the 59-year-old when he says after the triumph over the Dutch: "I have coached three great clubs and found it very easy to identify with them. I loved working there, and now I have the great fortune to work for my home country. What could be greater? There is nothing greater. And that is exactly how it felt."

Advertisement

Klopp shows greater humility towards the job. He understands how important it is to bring the whole country along and get them behind the team, and conveys that message with a more approachable touch. "This is a very special group at the moment. And I know people have heard that a few times before. Our responsibility now is to make that visible and keep it visible. We cannot change the world, but we can show a positive face. And we did that today. Everyone who was here today will go home with a smile," the Germany coach said.

From playing on closed pitches to a first international goal at the ground of his dreams: Derry Scherhant's fairy-tale evening

Klopp also communicates more with his players than Nagelsmann did. Plenty of them have said so. Niclas Füllkrug and Florian Wirtz are among them. Above all, Klopp builds their belief in their abilities rather than making them question themselves as they try to follow his instructions.

Advertisement

"The lads are still surprising themselves. Derry Scherhant surely didn't think he could play an international like that, in both directions," he said of one of the stars against the Netherlands . Just a few months ago, the SC Freiburg attacker surely wouldn't have expected to end the year with four international appearances and a goal for Germany.

"What can I say? It couldn't have gone better. It's truly unbelievable, I enjoyed it enormously and I'm simply overjoyed," Scherhant told ARD shortly after the final whistle. In the 41st minute, he dribbled towards Real Madrid defender Denzel Dumfries and shot towards the far corner. The ball flew into the net to give Germany the lead.

Advertisement

Scherhant dropped to his knees and spread his arms towards the sky, visibly moved. Once his team-mates had finished celebrating with him, he pointed emphatically at the pitch, as if to say: this is my stadium, my city, my living room. "I once sat in the Olympiastadion with my best friend and said to him: 'If I don't play here one day, I've done something wrong.' I simply had the feeling that one day I had to be down there," the Berlin-born player recently revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Getty Images

Back then, playing at the Olympiastadion still seemed a long way off. Playing there for Hertha BSC was one thing, let alone for Germany. "I know how it feels when you don't play in youth football, when you're overlooked," Scherhant said of his path at a Germany press conference a few days ago.

Advertisement

Hertha overlooked him for a long time, leaving him to seek opportunities at smaller Berlin clubs. Even at Viktoria Berlin, he repeatedly found himself on the bench at under-17 level. For a while, his dream of becoming a professional seemed to drift further away. But Scherhant was determined to improve. Alongside club training, he spent hours honing his technique, dribbling and finishing: "On the pitches at Tennis Borussia and Makkabi, we were constantly playing one-on-one or shooting at goal. I still love both to this day," he explains.

During the coronavirus pandemic, when he played for Tennis Borussia and later Berliner SC, closed pitches made that extra training harder. "I climbed over the fence every day, dribbled and shot at goal again and again. As hard as the coronavirus period was for everyone, it helped me enormously as a footballer," he once told Sport Bild. "If the public order office was checking one pitch, we simply switched to the other – the facilities are right next to each other," he told Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, at the start of his second under-19 season, the then 17-year-old finally joined Hertha. "It meant a lot to me that I was still allowed to move to Hertha at such a late stage – I was the first player in 13 or 14 years to join the club only in his second under-19 year," Scherhant said.

After breaking into Hertha's first team, he moved to Freiburg in 2025. His recent Germany appearances have established Scherhant not only as a Bundesliga player but, for now, as a member of the national team. Before the match at his Olympiastadion, he revealed that he had secured 50 tickets for family and friends.

Advertisement

After the 90 minutes, Scherhant celebrated his 24th birthday belatedly. He could have scored a second or third goal, too, but hit the post twice. Even without them, he produced an outstanding performance, repeatedly taking on opponents, threatening the goal and keeping the Dutch defence busy.

"They can both play, goodness me," Klopp said in praise of Scherhant and his equally outstanding fellow winger Brajan Gruda. "But the work they did and had to do today – that's brutal. And ultimately that's what makes a team. Others can play football too. But in the end, it comes down to how much passion and effort you put into it," Klopp said, also crediting the duo for their work without the ball.

Advertisement

A big winner for Germany was almost lost amid the many standout performances

Scherhant and Gruda lead the way, with two more gifted players, Lennart Karl and Said El Mala, coming through on the wings that matter so much to Klopp's system. The new Germany coach is unlocking potential that Nagelsmann could have tapped into but somehow didn't give enough attention. Only a few months after the World Cup, when Leroy Sane was still a regular starter, another Germany appearance for the Galatasaray star in the medium term now seems a distant prospect.

Philipp Treu has also suddenly settled the question at right-back. He looked almost like an old hand against the Netherlands, showing remarkable reliability in only his fifth international. And the public debates over Joshua Kimmich's best position that often caused distractions under Nagelsmann? They've stopped. The captain is a fixture in central midfield, his best position, and will stay there.

Advertisement

Alongside him in the defensive midfield pairing for the past two internationals, as at Bayern Munich, was Aleksandar Pavlovic. The 22-year-old can count himself a big winner from this international break, even if the displays of Gruda, Scherhant and Florian Wirtz overshadowed him during the goalfest against the Netherlands.

Getty Images

As in the 3-1 win in Serbia, Pavlovic impressed in Berlin on Monday evening with his composure on the ball, intelligent passing, willingness to play vertically and important runs off the ball. "For me, he has to be a leader because of the way he plays. He's always moving, always trying to move the ball on cleanly," World Cup winner and ARD pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger said in praise of Pavlovic.

Advertisement

Schweinsteiger also highlighted the two defensive midfielders' intelligent switches of play, which gave the wide players one-on-one opportunities. Pavlovic's part in the move that made it 5-0 stood out. He made himself available for a throw-in midway through his own half, spotted space on the opposite side, carried the ball forward and switched it back to the right. Gruda then continued the move that brought the goal.

Klopp is likely to have enjoyed that passage of play. "Oh, he can play with the ball as well," he had said in special praise of Pavlovic at the press conference after the 2-0 home win over Serbia in early October. "Even if you may already have got used to the lad playing like that. I haven't known him for very long."

Advertisement

Pavlovic therefore has the edge for now over Felix Nmecha, who has also been playing well recently at Borussia Dortmund but has faced scrutiny , for the place alongside Kimmich. Klopp appears to have found part of his team's spine, with the added benefit that the pair play together at club level. "He has vision, is strong in tackles and covers a lot of ground," Schweinsteiger continued in his praise of Pavlovic, whom he also sees in a significant role: "For me, he's a very important factor in the national team."