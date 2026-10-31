A Bayern legend issues an urgent warning to a Moroccan talent: "Beware of moving to Munich!"

Didi Hamann has a message for Wael Mouhya: don't rush to Bayern Munich. The former Bayern player and football analyst has urged the 17-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach talent of Moroccan origin to resist a move to the German champions despite their interest, preferring he stay put for another season or two.

Speaking to "Sky", Hamann argued that a switch to Munich right now would come far too soon for the youngster. "I'd prefer he stays at Gladbach for another one or two years, it would be far too early," he said.

The German analyst warned that a Bayern move could cost Mouhya precious game time. Competition in the Bavarian squad is fierce, and that could push the club to loan him out and throw his career into a spell of uncertainty.

"If you go to Munich too early and don't play, you'll be loaned out, and then things will be unsettled," Hamann explained. "It's better for the player to stay for another year or two."

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For the former Bayern man, staying at Gladbach is clearly the smartest path at this stage. Mouhya is playing regularly in an environment built to develop him, away from the relentless pressure of competition in Munich.

The young striker has made seven league appearances this season, scoring twice and laying on one assist, and he has also found the net once in the German Cup. That form has made him one of the brightest rising talents on Gladbach's books.

Coach Alexander Blessin, Hamann added, has been central to the player's growth. "He now has a good coach who cares a lot about him, and that's why they want to extend his contract. If he's as sensible as the coach says, he'll sign his contract soon."

Mouhya's current deal with Borussia Mönchengladbach runs until 2028, and his market value sits at 17 million euros. The club want to tie him down early without piling on pressure, with talks being held in consultation with his parents amid clear mutual trust between the two sides.