Brian Fariñas is the only outfield player in Barcelona's first-team squad yet to play a single minute this season, despite being fully available to Hansi Flick.

Frenkie de Jong hasn't featured either, but that's down to the injury he picked up during the 2026 World Cup.

According to Sport newspaper, Fariñas, who came close to joining Girona last summer before Flick stepped in and blocked the move, is finding life tough, even though he's registered in La Liga with the number 4 shirt.

The programme "Barça Reservats" says Fariñas is taking the situation calmly and patiently, treating the year as a chance to learn alongside the best players in the world, in particular his close friend Lamine Yamal.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

For now, he isn't weighing up a loan move in the winter window, though the next two months will prove decisive.

Flick talks to his young player constantly, handing out instructions and correcting his mistakes to push his development.

The German coach also keeps urging him to carry on working exactly as he is, so he's ready to grab his moment when it arrives.

Injuries have already started to bite over the last two matches. Eric García, Jules Koundé and Dani Olmo have joined an absentee list that already featured Roony Bardghji and Andreas Christensen.

Flick's options for his line-ups have narrowed, which will naturally force him to lean more heavily on his squad players.

In midfield, Olmo's physical problems could open a door for players still waiting on a prominent role.

Fermín López remains indispensable in the playmaker role, but he'll need rest and a spell of rotation before November's international break, which leaves several ways to give him a breather.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong or Marc Bernal could push into a more advanced position. Lamine Yamal can shift into the centre, and Raphinha might also slot into the advanced playmaker role.

Gavi, though, is the most likely man to profit from Olmo's absence. Fariñas could benefit too from the run of changes, though he sits at the bottom of the pecking order for minutes as a pivot or advanced midfielder.

Either way, the season is still long and the Copa del Rey hasn't even started, so Fariñas will get his chance eventually.

As Sport reported in mid-September, the youngster has edged closer, alongside his sporting situation, to extending his current contract at Barcelona, which runs out in 2028.

With a few final details left for both sides to iron out, Fariñas will earn a salary that matches his new standing in the first team. The release clause in his deal, currently set at 15 million euros, will rise too.