Michael Oliver will take charge of Paris Saint-Germain's eagerly awaited clash with Barcelona on Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes, UEFA have confirmed, in the third round of the Champions League league phase. The appointment stirs memories of both sides' records with the English official, and those numbers favour the French club.

France's "RMC Sport" reported that Oliver will officiate the European showdown, which arrives with both teams in fine form. Barcelona come into it off the back of a 5-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga, an 11th straight victory across all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, have won six on the bounce. The latest was a 3-1 victory over Strasbourg, following a 4-2 defeat of Manchester City in the Champions League.

Oliver's record causes concern at Barcelona

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

The contrast in the two clubs' records with the English referee is striking. Oliver has officiated five Barcelona matches and six Paris Saint-Germain matches during his career.

According to the French network, the Parisian side have four wins, one draw and one defeat in games he has overseen. Barcelona have managed just one victory, against two draws and two defeats.

Those figures hand Paris Saint-Germain a historical advantage where the English official is concerned, though they guarantee nothing on Tuesday.

A recent memory of a Paris win over Barcelona

Oliver took charge of a meeting between the two sides on 1 October 2025, when Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 at Barcelona's stadium.

Ferran Torres put the Catalan side ahead that night. Senny Mayulu and Goncalo Ramos then turned the result around in the French club's favour.

His recent appointments also include Real Madrid against Inter Milan on 8 September, plus the Europa League meeting between Olympiacos and Marseille that the Greek side won 1-0.

Between Paris Saint-Germain's positive record and Barcelona's less convincing results with Oliver, all eyes turn to Tuesday. The numbers may keep handing the French side a psychological advantage. Barcelona have the chance to rewrite them.







