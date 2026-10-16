A 36-year-old curse: will Roma continue to humiliate Genoa at the Olimpico?

Roma go into their meeting with Genoa with their eyes on continuing their historic dominance at their own ground, but they face a test that goes beyond collecting points, having been held to draws in each of the last two rounds. Between the Wolves' desire to rediscover their winning rhythm and Genoa's ambition to continue their revival, the numbers reveal some intriguing contrasts ahead of the seventh round of Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico.

- The Olimpico hoodoo: Roma have not lost in 39 of their last 40 home matches against Genoa in Serie A, racking up 33 wins and six draws. They are unbeaten in the last 23 consecutive meetings between the two at their own ground. Genoa's last away win against Roma? January 1990.

- A chance to reach a figure not seen for years: Roma have collected 14 points in the first six rounds, one fewer than their tally over the same period last season. Win here and they could hit at least 17 points after the seventh round for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

- The spectre of draws: Inter and Como both held Roma in their last two matches, and a third straight league draw would be their first such run since February 2022, when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

Next matches ROM Serie A 14:45 GEN

- Fortress Olimpico: Fifteen home league matches without defeat, 11 wins and four draws. Their most recent loss at their own ground dates back to November 2025 against Napoli, according to the statistics network "Opta".

- Attacking superiority against defensive fragility: Roma have scored 13 goals from open play, level with Inter. Genoa have shipped 11 in the same manner, a figure bettered only by Fiorentina and Venezia, with 12 goals each.

- De Rossi between past and present: Daniele De Rossi took charge of 30 matches as Roma manager between January and September 2024, recording 13 wins, 10 draws and seven defeats. As a player he made 616 appearances for the club and scored 63 goals, placing him second on the list of most appearances in official matches behind Francesco Totti (786 matches).

- Dybala a threat to Genoa: Paulo Dybala has played the most minutes for Roma in the league this season, a total of 496. The Argentine has scored nine goals against Genoa in the competition, and he netted the first of his four league hat-tricks against them while wearing the Juventus shirt in 2017.

- Genoa looking to break the hoodoo: Genoa beat Roma 2-1 in the last meeting between the two, in March, but they have not won two consecutive matches against the Wolves since 2011.

- A revival after 10 matches: That latest victory over Fiorentina ended a run of 10 matches without a win, three draws and seven defeats. Beat Roma and Genoa record back-to-back wins for the first time since April.

- Osmajic chasing a historic figure: Milutin Osmajic has scored three goals in his first five league matches for Genoa. Since the three-points-for-a-win system was introduced in the 1994-1995 season, only three players have scored four or more goals in their first six matches for the club: Krzysztof Piatek (eight goals), Diego Milito and Marco Borriello (five goals each).