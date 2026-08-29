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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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7 absentees in Real Madrid's ranks ahead of the Malaga clash

Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
A. Tchouameni
Endrick
Eder Militao
Spain
France
Brazil

Endrick and Militao trained separately

A number of injured players sat out Real Madrid's training session on Saturday as the squad prepared for Sunday's third-round La Liga clash with Malaga.

The absentees were Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Rodrygo and Endrick.

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All seven are pressing on with their recovery programmes. Militao and Endrick worked on a pitch next to the main training ground, running through physical exercises before moving on to ball work.

Arancha Rodriguez, a journalist at Spanish radio station "Cope", addressed Tchouameni's absence: "Mourinho explained it well a few days ago. Tchouameni wants to play now, but the technical staff prefer his full recovery. I would also like to remind that he renewed his contract at the beginning of the summer."

Real Madrid welcome Malaga to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the third round of the Spanish league. They come in on the back of two wins, seeing off Espanyol (2-1) and Real Sociedad (4-1).

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