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Brazilian Gabriel Jesus has gone from one of the biggest surprises of Barcelona's start to the season to a player with a very limited role in coach Hansi Flick's plans. His opportunities have dwindled in recent weeks, despite the impressive goalscoring start he made after joining the Catalan side from Arsenal in the summer transfer window for €10 million.

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Jesus made the most of compatriot Raphinha's absence after the first international break, producing eye-catching attacking displays. Raphinha's return and the growing scrap for attacking places have since cut his opportunities sharply, and he has gradually dropped out of contention for the starting line-up, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

The numbers tell a strange story. Jesus has four goals and one assist in just 286 minutes of competitive football across La Liga and the Champions League. That's an impressive return, but it hasn't yet earned him a regular place in Flick's attacking rotation.

His best spell came last October, when Raphinha's physical problems opened the door to the starting line-up. Jesus scored twice off the bench before Flick handed him starts against Getafe and Real Betis. He repaid his coach's faith by scoring in each match, helping Barca to two wins.

Since then, despite those two strong showings, Jesus has played just 60 minutes across six matches: 12 minutes in the Clasico against Real Madrid, 28 against Alaves and 20 against Aston Villa.

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More striking still, he didn't get on at all against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, nor in the last two La Liga rounds against Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, despite the importance of all three fixtures and the strength of the opposition.

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In the most recent of those, a 3-2 win over Villarreal, Flick went looking for a comeback and turned to Anthony Gordon and Dani Olmo rather than Jesus. The Brazilian striker watched the game from the bench.

His fading role has coincided with Raphinha reclaiming his usual place. Add Lamine Yamal's status as a guaranteed starter and the battle between Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, and the Brazilian's path looks even harder. He hasn't scored for more than a month and is still trying to establish himself among Flick's attacking options.

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Lamine Yamal's absence hands Jesus a new opportunity

Despite his reduced involvement, the Champions League clash with Azerbaijani side Sabah could offer Jesus a fresh chance to win back his role in the team , with Lamine Yamal left out of Barcelona's travelling squad for Azerbaijan because of slight pain in his right ankle. Flick will have to reshuffle Barca's attack.

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Karim Adeyemi is the frontrunner to replace Lamine Yamal on the right flank, alongside Raphinha and Anthony Gordon. Still, the Spanish star's absence could also open up minutes for Jesus, especially when Flick decides to make changes during the match.

Jesus showed in October that he can take his chances, scoring against both Getafe and Real Betis. After weeks out of the spotlight, Sabah looks like the right moment for the Brazilian striker to make his presence felt again and convince Flick he's still an attacking option capable of adding something for Barcelona.