5 absentees: Hamza Abdelkarim adorns Barcelona's squad against Alaves

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad for Saturday's clash with Deportivo Alavés in the 11th round of the Spanish league.

Injuries ruled out Dani Olmo, Jules Koundé, Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart. In their absence, the German handed Hamza Abdelkarim a place among Barça's attacking options.

Here is Barcelona's full squad for the Alavés match:

Goalkeepers: Joan García - Szczęsny - Livaković.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 ALA

Defence: João Cancelo - Balde - Cubarsí - Gerard Martín - Álex Campos - Guille.

Midfield: Brian Fariñas - Gavi - Fermín - Pedri - Rodri - De Jong - Bernal - Toni Cara.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus - Lamine Yamal - Raphinha - Ademi - Jordan - Hamza Abdelkarim.

Barcelona top the table with 27 points. Alavés sit seventh on 12.