5-0 or 6-2? Xavi picks Barcelona's greatest win over Real Madrid

Xavi Hernandez has looked back on Barcelona's historic 5-0 demolition of Real Madrid in November 2010, and he ranks it above the famous 6-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009. Both results occupy a special place in the hearts of Catalan supporters, yet for the former midfielder there is a clear favourite.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Xavi called the 6-2 perfect but insisted the 5-0 went further for its display and control. Barcelona hit an exceptional level that night against Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

"The 2-6 match was perfect, but this match surpassed it in terms of play, and the feeling was wonderful with such great superiority," Xavi said of the comparison. He pointed to that evening as one of the finest of his career.

That November 2010 triumph stands as one of the great Clasico encounters. Xavi opened the scoring, Pedro added a second, David Villa struck twice and Jeffren completed the rout, five goals that confirmed Barcelona's mastery over their oldest rival on a night still burning bright in the memory of their fans.

The 6-2 at the Bernabeu in May 2009 proved a crucial turning point in the La Liga title race, as Xavi explained. Even so, the 5-0 carried extra weight thanks to the collective performance and the dominance Barcelona imposed from first whistle to last.

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Dressing room scenes afterwards were something else, according to Xavi. "When you win in this way, you find it difficult to sleep. You wake up happy and at the peak of elation. It is a day that makes you happy to be a Barcelona player."