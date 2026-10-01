Manchester City face a crucial deadline tomorrow, Friday, to submit their appeal, after being found guilty of a systematic breach of the Premier League's financial rules spanning nearly a full decade. The verdict opens a new and uncertain chapter whose final implications for the club and the competition remain unclear.

Rarely has the Premier League known such a contradiction. No sporting penalty has yet landed on the club, which denies any wrongdoing, and City still top the table after a perfect start of five straight wins. Now they prepare to resume the defence of their title with an explosive clash against Liverpool on 11 October.

Off the pitch, all eyes turn to Friday. That is the final deadline to determine whether City will challenge the findings of the independent commission, a step that would prolong a case begun years ago and delay the resolution of any potential penalty for many months.

Sports lawyer Tom Keane, a partner at Brandsmiths law firm, says: "It is not ideal at all. It is simply the nature and scale of these unfortunate legal proceedings, which makes them take time, and there is this cloud of doubt now hanging over the ongoing competition, which is very bad for the fans and the players of all the clubs, including Manchester City."

He added in remarks to "Reuters": "You just want a result, don't you? But it is clear the matter could continue beyond the end of the season, which is very bad because it raises more questions about certain achievements if City have another good season."

A labyrinth of questions and dates

The verdict answered the question of guilt, but it threw open the door to dozens of thornier ones. How long will the appeal take? When will the penalties be set? Could the outcome affect the league standings, the distribution of prize money, or European qualification places? And what happens if other clubs begin demanding compensation?

Premier League rules say the appeal hearing must be held within 12 weeks of its submission, with the decision issued within 30 days of the hearing's conclusion. The league did not respond to enquiries about whether there is any flexibility in these timings given the enormous scale of the case, with the index of the independent commission's document package alone running to 750 pages.

Keane picks up the point: "With the complexity of the case and the large number of charges, is it really possible to get this done in that timeframe? Is it six months? Or twelve months?" The legal fees alone, he notes, will already reach tens of millions of pounds.

He believes the appeal should be heard before any hearing to determine penalties, explaining: "It certainly makes sense not to waste time and money on a penalties hearing when there is an appeal that could radically change the outcome."

His verdict is blunt: "From the outside, it appears that Manchester City's approach in this case is to stall. They have stalled so far, and it is expected that City, with the appeal, will be able to delay the final outcome once again given the abundance of evidence. We have not seen it; we have only seen the decision."









The spectre of compensation haunts City

The uncertainty no longer stays in the corridors of football. It has spread into the world of money and business. Etihad Airways, the club's main sponsor since 2009, announced this week it is seeking legal advice after rejecting findings related to commercial arrangements cited in the case.

Rival clubs, meanwhile, are seriously weighing compensation claims for money lost from prize money, Champions League revenues and other commercial opportunities. The Premier League statement alleged that City used "sham" commercial contracts within schemes to inflate revenues and reduce costs by more than £900 million ("$1.2 billion").

Out on the football street, fans swing between anger and shock. Near Old Trafford, a huge billboard appeared this week bearing the words "Welcome to Manchester" in a sarcastic nod to the guilty verdict. Talk that once revolved around tactics and transfers has turned into pub chatter about penalties and appeal procedures.

Keane closes his analysis with a warning that the worst may be yet to come: "Dealing with the Manchester City case has now become almost the easy part. As for what happens afterwards, with the clubs that believe they lost prize money, or commercial revenues, or the chance to participate in the Champions League, that is what could really complicate matters." He points to the possibility of players and their agents heading for the courts.

So, until every avenue of appeal is exhausted, penalties are set and any subsequent lawsuits are resolved, the Premier League sits in an unprecedented limbo. A club found guilty of serious breaches of the financial fair play rules, yet still top of the league, waiting to learn the true cost of a verdict that could change the face of English football.



