Sunday's clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid produced a rare consensus around Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman won praise from critics and defenders alike on a night when Hansi Flick surprised everyone, Diego Simeone included, by deploying him at right-back. It was an unexpected call that threw the player into a difficult test during a crucial fixture in the race to top LaLiga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, one section of the fanbase praised de Jong's willingness to help the team in an unfamiliar role, without objection or hesitation. Others felt Flick simply cannot do without his technical qualities, whatever position he occupies, especially given how he has proven his worth in more than one role of late.

Playing at right-back, de Jong rarely acted like a traditional full-back. He transformed into a midfielder whenever Barcelona had the ball, the very position he filled after Marc Bernal came off. Simeone, for his part, did not treat Flick's decision as a weakness to attack. Rather than throwing on a traditional winger to exploit the space, he kept Alex Baena out there, a player who leans on skill more than raw pace and dribbling.

De Jong enters a strong battle for a starting position at Barcelona

The Dutch midfielder proved he can still compete hard for a place in the starting XI. It won't be easy. The squad is packed with names like Pedri Gonzalez, who delivered a standout display at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Rodri, who will become indispensable once he recovers from injury. Add Marc Bernal, whose technical traits hand the team different solutions, and Gavi, still clinging to hope of reclaiming his spot.

Humility defined de Jong's response to his new situation. He knows he must fight to win back his starting place after months out, drawing on his experience and his knack for adapting to the coaching staff's demands. That has been obvious since his return, with the Dutchman already filling four different positions in a remarkably short spell.

His recent run tells the story. De Jong first appeared as a playmaker in the closing minutes of the Clasico against Real Madrid, then started as a central defender against Alaves, before switching to right-back in the second half against Atletico Madrid. He also returned to midfield in the dying minutes against Aston Villa and Atletico, living through one of the strangest weeks of his career.

De Jong's numbers against Atletico Madrid reveal his true value

The statistics from just 45 minutes against Atletico Madrid laid bare his impact on Barcelona's performance. He topped the team for completed passes in the final attacking third with 22, and ranked fourth overall in successful passes, completing 65 out of 67 for a 97% success rate.

Only Pedri bettered de Jong for passing, registering 66, alongside central defenders Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin, who are now regulars at the top of this chart. The former completed 106 passes, the latter 69. The Dutchman also came seventh among Barcelona's players for touches with 74, and recovered the ball three times.

Numbers only tell part of it. De Jong's biggest contribution came in his ability to seize control of the game throughout the second half. He helped choke off Atletico's threat thanks to his usual composure on the ball, his clear understanding with Pedri, his defensive discipline and his focus in the duels. Those were aspects not always present in sufficient measure during some of his earlier spells.

Flick needs the new version of de Jong

Nobody expected de Jong at right-back, and the experiment may well never recur once the injured defenders return. Yet it brought a degree of stability to the team, and it showed the player's readiness to sacrifice for the group, even when that means giving up his preferred position.

None of this should mean overstating his previous levels or celebrating a single match too wildly. A starting place at Barcelona will remain a tall order amid fierce midfield competition. What deserves attention is the new version of de Jong: more committed, readier to adapt to the team's needs and still carrying his technical quality. Those are things Barcelona badly need if they want to compete for every title this season.