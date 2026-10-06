Four matches were enough for Zinedine Zidane to begin reshaping the identity of the French national team. Three wins, a draw, seven goals scored and just two conceded. More importantly, he handed almost all of his players a chance to feature. He walked away from his first international camp with a clear list of winners and losers, and a few surprises that could change the look of Les Bleus in the next phase.

French website "Foot Mercato" reckon Zidane used more than two weeks of work to form an initial picture of his 23 available players, fielding nearly everyone bar third-choice goalkeeper Jean Butez.

Olise: the standout star

Michael Olise was the biggest beneficiary of the camp. Four goals in the last three matches confirmed he is one of the most decisive elements at the start of the Zidane era.

Those numbers strengthen his claim to the right wing in a 4-3-3. Désiré Doué also left a strong impression, shining on the right against Belgium before scoring a goal and setting up two more in the following clash against Manchester United.

Rayan Cherki needed time to adapt to his new role as an all-round midfielder, but he rediscovered his sparkle against Belgium. That could tempt Zidane to try the option again.

In midfield, Eduardo Camavinga returned strongly after missing the 2026 World Cup. Lucas Da Cunha, meanwhile, cemented his place as one of the standout discoveries of the phase, despite his error against Italy.

Jacquet and Yoro: the defensive surprises

Jérémy Jacquet caught the eye in the back line with his physical strength and his boldness in building play, looking every bit a long-term defender project for the national team.

Handed a chance by Ibrahima Konaté's last-minute absence, Leny Yoro delivered a notable performance in the final match. He confirmed he can compete strongly for a starting place.

At full-back, Adrien Truffert stood out as one of the most consistent performers. Pierre Kalulu earned praise from the technical staff for his dynamism, effort and tactical discipline. Andy Diouf showed good levels too, though he still needs further confirmation.

Dembélé: the biggest loser?

The break was far from ideal for Ousmane Dembélé. Zidane's idea to use him as an out-and-out striker was clear enough, yet the Paris Saint-Germain star failed to leave the expected mark against Turkey and Italy. His output barely improved as a substitute against Belgium.

Shifted back to the right wing in the fourth match, he again struggled to create spaces and wasted chances. He has become one of the biggest question marks in Zidane's calculations.

Dembélé was not alone in the circle of losers. Esteban Lepaul found it hard to show his technical abilities at the highest level. Bradley Barcola lost his race on the left wing to Doué and Mbappé, and never imposed himself in the required manner. Magnes Akliouche worked hard too, but lacked boldness and decisiveness in front of goal.

Mbappé: the indirect winner

Here is the paradox. Kylian Mbappé could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this period, despite featuring in just one match against Turkey. The Frenchman never looked entirely comfortable on the left wing, even though he scored, and once he limped off through injury, neither Dembélé nor Lepaul exploited the out-and-out striker role.

Doué, by contrast, shone on the wing, and the harmony between him, Olise and Cherki was obvious. That could hand Mbappé a chance to return to his preferred position in the heart of the attack during the next international break in November.

Four tests in, Zidane has already begun drawing a new map for the French national team. Olise, Doué, Yoro and Jacquet are on the rise, while Dembélé, Barcola and Lepaul face a tough task to win back their standing.



