4 absentees: Mourinho announces the official squad for the Valencia clash

Jose Mourinho has named his Real Madrid squad for Saturday's clash with Valencia in the 12th round of the Spanish league.

Four names are missing from the list: Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Real sit third in the table on 27 points. Valencia prop up the division in 19th with just nine.

Here is the full Real Madrid squad:

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Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Mestre.

Defence: Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Alvaro Carreras, Antonio Rudiger, Denzel Dumfries.

Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago.

Attack: Endrick, Kylian Mbappe, Espi, Brahim Diaz, Yan Diomande.