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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

4 absentees: Mourinho announces the official squad for the Valencia clash

J. Mourinho
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Portugal
Spain

To close in on top spot

Jose Mourinho has named his Real Madrid squad for Saturday's clash with Valencia in the 12th round of the Spanish league.

Four names are missing from the list: Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Real sit third in the table on 27 points. Valencia prop up the division in 19th with just nine.

Here is the full Real Madrid squad:

Next matches
VAL

VAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Mestre.

Defence: Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Alvaro Carreras, Antonio Rudiger, Denzel Dumfries.

Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago.

Attack: Endrick, Kylian Mbappe, Espi, Brahim Diaz, Yan Diomande.

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