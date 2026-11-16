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Jose Mourinho is considering a cautious approach to Vinicius Junior's return to Real Madrid after the international break, as the Portuguese coach seeks to recover the best version of the Brazilian winger without risking an impact on the team's results.

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Mourinho hasn't ruled out starting the player on the bench for some matches. He would then get his chance to make a difference in the second half, as a step towards winning back his place in the starting line-up.

According to Spanish outlet "Defensa Central", Mourinho believes Vinicius's spell with Brazil is working in his favour. He hopes the winger can draw on the current atmosphere to rebuild his confidence when he returns to Madrid.

Mourinho's idea is to bring the Brazilian on for 30 or 35 minutes in the second half rather than start him, letting him unleash his pace and dribbling against defenders who have burned through much of their energy over an hour of play. The coach believes those minutes could restore Vinicius's sense of importance within the team, especially if he gets the better of his opponent in one-on-one duels. That, in turn, could boost his chances of returning to the starting line-up in the following matches.

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It isn't just about less game time. The plan also gives the Brazilian enough room to keep trying things in attack without losing confidence if his first attempt fails. Lose a duel against the opposing full-back, and he can go again down the flank, combine with a team-mate or move to receive the ball closer to the penalty area, according to the same report.

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Timing could hand Vinicius a tactical edge, the report argues. A full-back who has spent a full hour defending may still hold his position well, but he could struggle to get defensive support quickly enough against the Brazilian, especially when Vinicius picks up the ball in wide open spaces.

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The state of the game could also play to his strengths. If the opponents are behind and forced to push forward for an equaliser, Vinicius may find space to run into behind the full-back. If Real Madrid need a goal against a side packed in defence, he could drag defenders towards his flank and open up extra space for his team-mates through the middle.

How Mourinho uses him will depend on Vinicius's return from Brazil, his technical and physical condition and the nature of each match. The coach is considering using his second-half outings to restore his attacking influence gradually. He'll also be watching how the winger handles his first touches and how he reacts when an attempt doesn't come off.

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If Vinicius rediscovers his ability to beat the opposing full-back and convinces his team-mates to trust him again, the report believes that could be enough to change his situation. Telling performances off the bench would give Mourinho, who has chosen to manage his return gradually, stronger grounds for restoring him to the starting line-up.

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