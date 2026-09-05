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Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

3 times more than Barcelona: Betis reveals Real Madrid's suffering

Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona
Malaga
Levante
Deportivo Alaves
Spain

Clear bad luck

Real Madrid have been cursed in front of goal through the opening rounds of the Spanish league, with the woodwork denying them time and again so far this season.

Los Blancos tasted defeat for the first time this term on Friday, going down 1-0 to Real Betis in the fourth round of La Liga.

Six times through the fourth round of the 2026-2027 season, according to figures from the Opta network, a Real Madrid shot has clipped the post or crossbar.

That tally is triple the figure managed by Malaga, Barcelona, Levante and Alaves. Each of those sides have struck the woodwork just twice by the same stage.

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