Morocco go into this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony chasing glory on three fronts. Achraf Hakimi is targeting the biggest individual prize of all. Yassine Bounou wants the award for best goalkeeper, while Ayoub Bouaddi hopes to break into the ranks of world football's brightest young talents.

All three Moroccans feature on the nomination lists unveiled by France Football for the 2025-2026 season. That spread tells its own story: Moroccan names now sit among the elite stars, the top goalkeepers and the rising prospects alike.

Hakimi has earned his nomination on the back of a stunning campaign at Paris Saint-Germain. The full-back scored eight goals and laid on 10 assists, driving the club to a glittering haul of trophies: the French league, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. That return has booked him a place in the Ballon d'Or race.

Bounou, meanwhile, is in contention for the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper. His form for Al-Hilal in the Roshn League makes the case, as does his showing at the 2026 World Cup, where he faced fierce attacks and had to stand tall in decisive moments in front of goal.

Over in the best young player category, Ayoub Bouaddi gets the nod. He has turned heads with his knack for defensive work and his part in building attacks from deep.

At just 18, Bouaddi lends Morocco's awards presence a future dimension. He is the face of a rising generation determined to make its mark among the talents everyone is watching on the European stage.



