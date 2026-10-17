Barcelona's 5-2 romp past Real Betis at La Cartuja came at a cost. Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin and Jules Kounde all finished the ninth round of La Liga fixtures nursing physical problems, three days before the visit of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Radio station Cadena SER, citing journalist Santi Ovalle, report that the early signs do not point to anything serious. All three will be assessed, with medical tests due tomorrow, Sunday, to determine whether they can feature in the eagerly anticipated European tie.

Eric Garcia the biggest concern

Eric Garcia worries Hansi Flick's staff most. The defender left the pitch in the closing minutes against Betis after feeling pain in his right thigh.

Having come on for Gerard Martin at half-time, Garcia began repeatedly grabbing at the thigh as play went on. The pain would not ease. He lay down on the turf and asked to be taken off.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Early estimates point to nothing worse than a bruise, though Barcelona want the test results before settling on a diagnosis. Doubts remain over whether he can be fit for PSG with so little time to recover.

More optimistic indications

Martin picked up his own problem in the first half. He tried to play through it but never came back out after the break, with Garcia replacing him.

Kounde, meanwhile, ended the game with some discomfort. The initial indications on the Frenchman look more reassuring and he is not expected to have a major problem.

Both Kounde and Martin could travel with the squad to Paris, according to the report, provided their recovery goes as required over the coming hours.

Flick awaits the tests

Three knocks in one night leave Flick wrestling with how to construct a defence for the PSG game. With only a few days to get his injured men back, options are thin.