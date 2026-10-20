Al-Hilal face a logistical headache ahead of their eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash against Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League.

The trip takes them to the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam next Friday, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Hilal's delegation will make the journey to Dammam the day after tomorrow, on Thursday, travelling by road on a bus, with air travel difficult given the current circumstances.

That leaves the capital club facing a trip of up to four hours by bus, rather than the hour it would take by plane. Three extra hours on the road.

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Once there, Al-Hilal's delegation will stay put in Dammam before heading to the Qatari capital Doha to face Al-Shamal next Tuesday, in the third round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Everything rides on this one for Al-Hilal. They sit top of the table on 24 points, two clear of second-placed Al-Qadsiah, and they need the win to stay there.

Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, could reclaim top spot with a game in hand before they meet Al-Hilal, should they beat Al-Taawoun today, Tuesday, in the tenth round of the Roshn League.