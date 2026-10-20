Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Hilal v Al Hazem - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

3 hours that complicate Al-Hilal's task in the Al-Qadisiyah clash

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The Leader" faces a difficult encounter

Al-Hilal face a logistical headache ahead of their eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash against Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League.

The trip takes them to the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam next Friday, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Hilal's delegation will make the journey to Dammam the day after tomorrow, on Thursday, travelling by road on a bus, with air travel difficult given the current circumstances.

That leaves the capital club facing a trip of up to four hours by bus, rather than the hour it would take by plane. Three extra hours on the road.

Once there, Al-Hilal's delegation will stay put in Dammam before heading to the Qatari capital Doha to face Al-Shamal next Tuesday, in the third round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Everything rides on this one for Al-Hilal. They sit top of the table on 24 points, two clear of second-placed Al-Qadsiah, and they need the win to stay there.

Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, could reclaim top spot with a game in hand before they meet Al-Hilal, should they beat Al-Taawoun today, Tuesday, in the tenth round of the Roshn League.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google